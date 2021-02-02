Steps taken to ensure Cincona hospital comes under purview of state public works dept

Covai Post Network

Steps are being taken to bring the hospital operating at Valparai Cincona under the Tamil Nadu Government under the Public Health Department. There are tea estates in Valparai, Coimbatore district and two places in the Nilgiris district are under the Tamil Nadu Government Tea Estate.

All facilities including accommodation and hospitals have been set up for the officers, and staff working here. Accordingly, steps have been taken to bring the hospital functioning under the Government Tea Plantation at Cincona in Valparai under the purview of the Health Department.

Health officials said the hospital, which operates under the Government Tea Garden in Valparai, Cincona, has all the facilities, including buildings and operating rooms. There are also doctors, nurses and paramedics. The hospital is currently operating under the auspices of the Tea Garden. They have demanded to be taken over on behalf of the public health department due to the inability to continue to manage. Similarly, a request has been made on behalf of the Government Tea Plantation Department to take over the two hospitals operating in the Nilgiris district.

Based on this, necessary steps are being taken to bring the hospital operating in Cincona under the purview of the Department of Public Health. It is sufficient to pay on behalf of the government with all the facilities and staff required. A proposal has been sent to the state government to run the hospital under the public health department.