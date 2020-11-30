Steps to open tourist spots in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: “We await government guidelines to throw open various tourist spots in the Nilgiris”,said the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Inniocent Divya here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference,she pointed out that government has announced that such places were functioning in accordance with the SOPs spelt out. Hence,as soon as the guidelines are received, the tourist spots in the Nilgiris would be thrown open.Already public parks and gardens are functioning by adhering to the norms.Stating that,owing to the pandemic,the tourist spots had been closed,she said that following the decision of the government, instructions have been issued to spruce them up.

Since the Nilgiris abounded with scenic spots a large number of tourists from various states are coming here. The e-registration restrictions continue to be in force here.The peregrinators should strictly follow the Covid related rules and regulations which are in place in the district.They should ensure that they wear masks wherever they go here. They should extend their cooperation to all the steps being taken by the district administration to check the spread of the virus.