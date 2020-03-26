Stranded Poland tourist rescued and lodged in a private hotel in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district administration has rescued a woman yoga trainee from Poland, who was stranded in a city bus stand and was accommodated at a city hotel.

The woman was found stranded at a bus stand in Singanallur in the city and on inquiry by police, it was revealed that she had come to learn Yoga at

Isha Yoga Centre and was staying in a private hostel since January last.

However, she was asked to vacate, following coronavirus scare and was stranded at bus stand Wednesday evening, without knowing what to do and the police sounded senior officials and also office of the district Collectorate.

Senior district officials, after consulting the collector, guided her to a private hotel, where she is saying now, police said.

Meanwhile over 100 persons were arrested for violating 144 act and also Endemic Act from various parts of the city and released on bail in the Wednesday evening, police said.

While in nearby Tirupur district, police registered cases against 83 personsnfor violating the acts and seized five car and 26 motor cycles, in

Nilgiris district.

31 cases were registered for violation of 144.

In the meantime, Aroma, a milk suppliers, distributed butter milk and lemon juice to the police personnel, who are on duty in all the strategic points in and around the city.

Koundampalayam AIADMK MLA, Arukutti inaugurated the event, which will continue till April 14, and advised the public to stay at home and.protect themselves.

Rajasthani Sangh here played the role of a good samaritan, by distributing free food to the needy between 12 Noon and 6 PM daily till April 14.

It was also decided to provide tea and biscuits to all who work and volunteer for the fight against corona, at 4 pm, its secretary, Vinod Seth said.