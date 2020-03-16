Street vendors in Coimbatore request to revoke order to close shops by 10 pm

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of street vendors, including women today requested the district collector, K Rajamani to take steps to revoke the order by police department to close the shops across the city by 10 PM.

The order has come as a blow to the vendors on the livelihood and left them in lurch, the petition said.

This was not only affecting the business of vendors and shopkeepers but also the poor and general public who come out for food in the night time.

In view of the heavy loss due to the change of timings, the vendors, represented by their association requested the collector to intervene and revoke the order.