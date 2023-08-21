Stress on AI in tackling mental health problems

Covai Post Network

“Artificial Intelligence is a tool to amplify human creativity and ingenuity.” –Fei Fei Li.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as a cornerstone of the upcoming digital revolution.Health professionals are beginning to use AI in their field of practice to predict accurate pattern in client’s behaviour and health outcomes. It is seen as a novel tool in the planning of mental health services, identifying and monitoring mental health problems in individuals and populations.

Realizing the innovative contributions of AI in Health Care especially in Mental Health PSG College of Nursingfelt the need toorganizeNational Conference“Artificial Intelligence :Leading Changes in Global Mental Health”in hybrid modeon 21.08.2023with an aimto enlighten and enrich the concealed knowledge regarding AI to the nursing fraternity.International and National speakers were invited for the conference. Prof. Dr. A. Jayasudha,Principal, formally welcomed all the dignitaries and delegates from various parts of the country and unveiled the theme.

Prof.Dr. M. Baskaran, Department of Mental Health Nursing, PSG College of Nursing elucidated the overview of Artificial Intelligence and assessment of Global Mental Health used for improving diagnostic accuracy, personalization of treatment, predict clinical outcomes and deliver qualityinterventions.Dr. Shilpa Terence, Child and Teen Guidance Specialist, Coimbatore, deliberated on Artificial Intelligence in adolescent mental health. She addressed on emerging AI Technologies such as intelligent learning environments, interactive narrative generation, user modeling, and adaptive coaching which are utilized to model adolescent learning , engagement and deliver personalized support in adaptive health technologies.

Prof. Dr. Latha Venkatesan, Principal , College of Nursing, AIIMS, New Delhi discussed on AI in Women’s mental health .She pinpointed the various usage of AI in improving Women’s mental health which aids in early detection ,risk evaluation and treatment of mental disorders.Dr. Ramamoorthy, Nursing officer,JIPMER, Puducherry disseminated his insight on AI in Geriatric Mental Health. He emphasized on AI Powered tools that helps to more accurately and efficiently assess cognitive, mood and behaviour, enabling in early identification and in planning targeted interventions. He also added AI play a crucial role in developing personalized treatment plans which lead to better outcome.

Dr. G. Raghuthaman, Professor &HOD,PSGIMSR,Coimbatore shared his knowledge on AI in Psychiatric illness.Discussed in depth on AI supported virtually embodied psychotherapeutic devices and highlighted on rapidly developing apps such as Sara,Woebot etc that has been proved in reducing depression and anxiety.

Mrs. G. Nirmala, Lecturer, College of Health and Sport Sciences, University of Bahrain, enlisted the major challenges faced by mental health nurses and measures to build staff well-being, support workforce retention, improve the provision of quality care and ensure a high standard of practice in complex mental health workplaces.

Around 715 delegates (Nursing Students (UG & PG), Nurses, Nurse Educators and Research Scholars) attended and benefited. This conference has enabled the delegates to gain wider insight on applications of AI in Mental Health care that will play a crucial role in global public health as a tool for combatting epidemics and pandemics.