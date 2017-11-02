Student begs in front of collectorate to pay to college for TC

Unable to pay money demanded by Hindustan polytechnic to get a transfer certificate, a student on Thursday sat in front of the office of District Collector, seeking alms.

Ashok, in order to pursue his higher education, applied for the TC from the college, which demanded Rs.70,000 for issuing the same. “I was not aware of this earlier. The amount could be more than what the Government has prescribed,” Ashok told reporters here.

If delayed, he may not be able to apply for another course. “I am seeking help from the public. So I am standing here begging,” he added.

A placard around his neck read “give alms to pay to a private college which is seeking huge money for a certificate”.

Stating that he had already lodged complaints with concerned officials, Ashok said he had also met the office bearers of Adi Dravidar Welfare Association to sort out the issue, but in vain.

Police took Ashok into custody for interrogation.