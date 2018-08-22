Student drowns in lake at Vellalore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 17-year-old boy died today while taking bath in a water body at Vellalore in the city.

Fazil Rehman, studying for diploma in a polytechnic, had gone to take bath in the lake, which was full due to recent heavy rain, police said.

He reportedly got trapped in the slush and drowned. Fire and rescue officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Investigations were on, police added.