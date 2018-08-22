22 Aug 2018, Edition - 1135, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: Kochi Airport to reopen on August 29
- J&K: Terrorists target another cop in Pulwama. Condition of Constable Mohd Yaqoob is critica
- Fire breaks out at Doordarshan Bhawan in Mandi House; 4 fire tenders at the spot
- Four dead in Crystal Tower blaze in Mumbai’s Parel area. The building has been declared unsafe.
- J&K: Terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district
- Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot
- Veteran Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away at the age of 63
- Fire breaks out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai’s Parel area
- BJP President Amit Shah condemns the brutal killing of BJP worker in J&K
Student drowns in lake at Vellalore
Covai Post Network
August 22, 2018
Coimbatore : A 17-year-old boy died today while taking bath in a water body at Vellalore in the city.
Fazil Rehman, studying for diploma in a polytechnic, had gone to take bath in the lake, which was full due to recent heavy rain, police said.
He reportedly got trapped in the slush and drowned. Fire and rescue officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Investigations were on, police added.