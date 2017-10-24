Continue reading "Students of Adi Dravidar hostel stage dharna"" /> Students of Adi Dravidar hostel stage dharna | The Covai Post Students of Adi Dravidar hostel stage dharna – The Covai Post
Coimbatore

Students of Adi Dravidar hostel stage dharna

Covai Post Network
October 24, 2017

Students of Adi Dravidar hostel in the city on Tuesday staged a dharna, protesting against the bad quality food being served to them for the last two months and dilapidated condition of the hostel building. According to police, the building accommodates nearly 1,000 students studying in various colleges.

The students alleged that the food being served to them was of very bad quality.

Hostel authorities and police personnel rushed to the spot and promised to look into the matter. However, the students said no action had been taken so far in spite of their repeated complaints. They also said the building was in a dilapidated condition and would collapse anytime. They alleged that the premises was not being maintained properly as it was full of garbage and filth. “The students fall sick quite often because of this,” they said.

