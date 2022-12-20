Sundaram Finance Ltd. and Care Health Insurance enter into corporate agency agreement

Covai Post Network





Cimbatore: Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most respected financial services groups in India, and Care Health Insurance, one of the country’s leading specialized health insurers, entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement today. The event was attended by Mr. Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd. and Mr. Anuj Gulati, Managing Director & CEO, Care Health Insurance.

With this association, Sundaram Finance will offer Care Health’s specialised and innovative range of health insurance solutions to its loyal and increasing base of customers. Products will be offered in the retail and group segments of Sundaram Finance’s customers, who in addition to the company’s existing portfolio of technology-driven and customised offerings, can now have their diverse insurance needs addressed under one umbrella.

Speaking on this association, Mr. Anuj Gulati, Managing Director & CEO, Care Health Insurance said, “We are pleased to partner with Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most trusted financial services groups in India, and offer their customers comprehensive health insurance solutions backed by quality servicing.”

Mr Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd, said “We are delighted to tie up with Care Health Insurance, among the top companies in the health insurance business in our country, to offer our customers across India a range of innovative health insurance products. The pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in the insurance industry and health insurance solutions have become a must-have option for Indian households. We are eager to play our part in securing the health and wellness of our customers.”