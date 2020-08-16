Sunday lockdown in Coimbatore total

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With strict monitoring by police department, the city wore a deserted look on third Sunday of the month, during the total lock down, as shops and commercial establishments downing their shutters and people preferring to remain indoors.

The government had announced total lock down on Sundays since July without major relaxation to check the spread of the Coronavirus infection and the people were cooperating.

With nearly 3,000 police personnel monitoring the situation across the district, the roads were without any major vehicles, resulting

in a deserted look.

Police are also monitoring the movement of vehicles into the city from other states and districts by erecting 54 check posts and only

vehicles with essential commodities were allowed inside.

The situation is monitored through surveillance cameras installed at strategic points, even as unnecessary vehicles found on road were asked not to come to the roads and seized.

Majority of the medical shops were also found closed for want of business, following lesser movement of the people. Milks vendors were opened in the morning hours.

All the tasmac liquor shops, meat and fish shops, vegetable shops were also closed.