Sunstone’s advantages are now available at TIPS Global Institute, Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Sunstone, one of the leading higher education startups in India, present across 35 cities and in over 50 institutions, is now extending its benefits to the TIPS Global Institute, Coimbatore. Students enrolled in TIPS Global Institute’s MBA, BBA and BCA programs will now have access to Sunstone’s unique advantages.

This partnership will ensure that the students are provided with industrial skill sets and access to Sunstone’s vast network of 1000+ recruiters, offering a wide range of placement opportunities in leading companies. Sunstone’s ultimate goal is to provide education that effectively prepares students for their future, with a strong focus on four key pillars: education, career services, exposure, and networking.

Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-founder, and COO of Sunstone said, “Our primary focus is on providing students with immersive and experiential learning opportunities, relevant knowledge, and technology-enabled training, equipping them with the skills required for Industry 4.0. We are committed to bridging the gap between the industry and academia in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India and unlocking the potential of young people. We look forward to working with TIPS Global Institute to help their students succeed.”

TIPS Global Institute is a leading educational institution in Coimbatore that offers a wide range of undergraduate and MBA programs that are focused on experiential learning.

“We are delighted to partner with Sunstone and offer our students access to their unique advantages,” said

Dr Madan. A. Sendhil, Chairman, Rathinam Group. “We believe that this partnership will help our students achieve their career aspirations by providing them with the skills and knowledge required in today’s dynamic job market.”

Students enrolled at Sunstone campuses can take advantage of an industry-oriented curriculum by obtaining advanced certifications, participating in immersive industry-integrated internships and projects, gaining in-demand IT skills, and developing a professional portfolio. Sunstone also offers life skills and soft skills training, access to interest-based events, sports meets, cultural fests, student exchange programs, and membership to a dynamic digital community of Sunstone’s student network, among other things, for a more holistic and comprehensive education.

For more information on Sunstone’s advantages and its partnerships with leading educational institutions, please visit: https://sunstone.in/