Surprise inspection by Coimbatore collector at government hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today paid a surprise visit to the Government Hospital here and inspected the complaints of lack of basic amenities and unhygienic conditions reportedly prevailing there.

There were complaints about lack of drinking water, unclean toilets and inordinate delay in providing treatment and painful wait in queue and need for waiting shed and seating arrangements.

Based on the complaints, Rajamani visited the hospital early today and enquired with the patients and relatives the problems faced by them, along with the Dean Dr Ashokan and a team of senior doctors.

The reason for the visit was to provide the necessary basic amenities, including drinking water and other works to be carried out for the benefits of the patients and general public, official sources said.

There will be such periodical inspections to improve the facilities in the hospital, they said.