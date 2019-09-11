  • Download mobile app
11 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Swachhta-hi-Seva campaign at station in Salem Division

Covai Post Network

September 11, 2019

Coimbatore : In line with Indian Railways’ commitment towards clean environment, Salem Division of Southern Railway today commenced “Swachhta-hi-Seva” campaign.

The campaign began with administration of “Swachhta pledge” for no use of “Single Use Plastics” to Railway employees and passengers at Salem Junction Railway Station

Led by U. Subba Rao Divisional Railway Manage, E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional commercial manager Salem, Mukundan Senior Divisional Mechanical engineer and Railway Officers, Staff and enthusiastic passengers participated in “Shramdaan” to remove and collect plastic waste from Station area.

The collected waste will be disposed to nominated re-cyclers.

Similar Shramdaan was organized at all major Stations at Coimbatore Tiruppur Erode Karur and Mettupalayam and Maintenance Depots at Coimbatore and Erode Basin across the Division.

The campaign will continued till October two.

