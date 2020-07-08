  • Download mobile app
08 Jul 2020, Edition - 1821, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Sweet shop that sold special mysuru pak as corona cure sealed

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2020

Coimbatore : Food Safety Department Wednesday sealed a sweet-meat shop in the city, which claimed that their special Mysur Pak, a sweet delicacy, will cure Coronavirus infection on one day.

The shop “Mr Mysurpa” owner claimed through advertisements that his sweet, made of special ingredients, with 19 herbs named “photo speed corona cure mysurupa” will cure persons with Covid-19 symptoms in three days and a daily dose for others to boost immunity.

Based on the ad, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Designated officer, K Tamilselvan inspected the shop at Thottipalayam
which sold one kg mysuru pak for Rs.800 and seized 120 kg of sweet, a department official said.

The department sealed the shop, as there was no licence for preparing the special mysuru pak and the samples were sent to laboratory
for testing. Action will follow against the owner, the official said.

