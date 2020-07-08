Sweet shop that sold special mysuru pak as corona cure sealed

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Food Safety Department Wednesday sealed a sweet-meat shop in the city, which claimed that their special Mysur Pak, a sweet delicacy, will cure Coronavirus infection on one day.

The shop “Mr Mysurpa” owner claimed through advertisements that his sweet, made of special ingredients, with 19 herbs named “photo speed corona cure mysurupa” will cure persons with Covid-19 symptoms in three days and a daily dose for others to boost immunity.

Based on the ad, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Designated officer, K Tamilselvan inspected the shop at Thottipalayam

which sold one kg mysuru pak for Rs.800 and seized 120 kg of sweet, a department official said.

The department sealed the shop, as there was no licence for preparing the special mysuru pak and the samples were sent to laboratory

for testing. Action will follow against the owner, the official said.