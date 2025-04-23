Tally Solutions Launches TallyPrime 6.0, Revolutionizing Financial Operations for SMEs with Connected Banking

Covai Post Network

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, India’s leading business automation software provider, introduces its latest release, TallyPrime 6.0, designed to simplify financial operations for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and make it seamless via Connected Banking experience.

This advanced upgrade revolutionizes bank reconciliation, banking automation, and financial management for businesses and accountants. Building on its expertise in delivering connected services such as e-invoicing, e-way bill generation, and GST compliance, Tally takes another significant step towards empowering SMEs with integrated banking capabilities. This new release reinforces Tally’s commitment to connecting businesses with their ecosystems and enabling them to operate with unparalleled simplicity.

With the new launch, Tally aims to support the vast MSME ecosystem in Coimbatore, or the Manchester of South India, which is also one of the fastest-growing Tier-II cities in the nation. According to Udyam Portal, as of August 5, 2024, Coimbatore is home to 323,277 micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which ranks it as the second-largest MSME city in the state, following Chennai.

These small and medium enterprises vary from textiles, autos, health, to the IT industry. With the growing MSME ecosystem of the state, digitization has become imperative, and Tally Solutions has been actively driving technology adoption for the industry.

Keeping with its vision of making the business network seamless TallyPrime’s Connected Banking feature takes integration to the next level by bringing banks inside Tally.

Unifying accounting and banking into a single system, with secure login and real-time connectivity through partnerships with Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Users can access live bank balances and transaction updates directly within the platform, ensuring they always have the most updated information and insights about their working capital, empowering businesses to make smarter financial decisions.

With the ability to process payments, instantly reconcile transactions, and monitor bank balances within Tally businesses can stay agile, optimize resources, and maintain full control over their financial operations.

While launching TallyPrime 6.0, Mr. Joyce Ray, Head – India Business, Tally Solutions said, “TallyPrime 6.0 is built to simplify and strengthen financial operations for small and medium businesses by seamlessly integrating banking within the platform.

With features like live bank balances, automated reconciliation, and real-time transaction updates, businesses can now manage their finances without switching systems, enabling them to save 30-50% of their time. This release is a step forward in helping SMEs stay agile, save time, and maintain full control over their operations. It also introduces capabilities like working capital optimization, stronger GST compliance through connected e-invoicing and e-way bill generation—all designed to reduce complexity and let business owners focus on growth and innovation.”

TallyPrime’s smart bank reconciliation transforms how SMEs and accountants manage their books by seamlessly aligning financial records with banking transactions. Enabling faster reconciliation, timely account finalization for audits, and real-time operational insights—all within a unified, intuitive platform. Additionally, the integration of UPI payments and payment links simplifies collections, ensuring smoother cash flow.

Security remains a cornerstone of TallyPrime 6.0, incorporating end-to-end encryption, multi-layered access controls, and real-time fraud detection to ensure safe banking transactions. This launch reaffirms the company’s commitment to ensuring complete security and privacy of its customers’ financial data.

Tally continues to enhance business management with advanced technology, offering a seamless and holistic experience through TallyPrime 6.0. From connected GST and e-invoicing to WhatsApp-based alerts (WABA), cloud access, and integrated financing, Tally empowers businesses with simplified, efficient, and connected solutions for smoother operations.