Sathguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, has said that temples should be managed by devotees to protect the sanctity of the same.

In a post on his Twitter page, he said, “#Temples in Tamilnadu are in the clutches of Government Administration. Impinging on the sanctity of these powerfully Consecrated places of worship. Time Temples are managed by #Devotees, not by bureaucratic and Political forces. -Sg.” (sic)