Tamil Nadu to accord Sadhguru a Grand Welcome on his return tomorrow

Covai Post Network

Thousands expected to gather at many locations across Tamil Nadu to receive Sadhguru

After a lone motorcycle journey for soil spanning 27 nations in 100 days, participating more than 600 events Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, will return to Tamil Nadu on 21st June. Thousands are expected to receive him as he returns from a phenomenally successful mission of urging nations around the world to save soil from extinction through policy-driven action.

Sadhguru will enter Tamil Nadu via Sathyamangalam where traditional drummers will welcome him near the Bannari temple. Large welcome gatherings are expected at several locations such as SRT Corner, Pungampalli, Sellappan Palayam, Annur bus stand to Sulur.

Participation of the Minister of Defence.

Sadhguru will attend a Save Soil event at the Indian Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, in which Minister of Defence, Shri. Rajnath Singh will participate as a special guest. And International Yoga day program has also been scheduled at the CODISSIA grounds. Sadhguru is expected to reach Adiyogi at 8.30 pm via Perur, Madampatti and Iruttuppallam. Thousands of people from across Tamil Nadu are expected to attend the ceremonial welcome for Sadhguru at Adiyogi.

In March, Sadhguru embarked on a lone motorcycle journey as part of the Movement to Save Soil from extinction globally. The Movement is urging nations across the world to urgently legislate to save the planet’s agricultural soils, 50% of which are already said to be degraded and incapable of yield. The objective of the Movement is to urge nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world. This is the minimum organic content required to keep soil fertile and capable of yield and prevent it from turning into sand.

Sadhguru’s Journey for Soil began on 21st March in London and has passed through 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. Sadhguru also addressed the 15th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP15) in Ivory Coast in May. Representatives of 197 nations were in attendance. In the same month, Sadhguru also spoke at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. At both events, Sadhguru urged political, business and cultural leaders to facilitate urgent and decisive policy-driven steps to halt rapid desertification of the earth. UNCCD predicts that at the current rates of soil degradation, 90% of the earth could turn into desert by 2050 – less than three decades from now.

Till date, 74 countries have pledged to Save Soil from extinction. Sadhguru reached India on 29th May arriving at the West Coast port city of Jamnagar in Gujarat which became the first state to sign an MoU with Isha to save soil in the state. Subsequently, seven Indian states have signed MoUs to save soil in their states– Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In Delhi, Sadhguru met with Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi on World Environment Day – 5th June – seeking the central government’s support for the Movement. The Prime Minister lauded the effort and assured the government’s support.