Tamilnadu is the most forward state in Naturopathy practices adoption, NYKC Plans to set up 250 naturopathy yoga kendra clinics in Tamilnadu in Next one year

Coimbatore – In another one year, about 250 Naturopathy Yoga Kendra Clinics will be set up across Tamil Nadu. Speaking to media, New Delhi based Ayush Naturopathy Yoga Kendra Clinic President Dr Sewak Vijay said that under the Naturopathy Yoga Kendra Model clinic scheme a self-employment training is being given by Tiruchi Bharathidasan University for the past two years facilitating youngsters besides women-folk and differently-abled to start their own venture besides creating jobs.

A draft about his project will be submitted in January 2023, he said adding that the Tamil Nadu Women Entrepreneurs Federation alongwith Voice of Sakthi, Shivanjali Trust is setting up the Naturopathy project centre in Coimbatore. Further, he said that due to climate change and various other factors there is spread of several diseases across the globe and added that they are treating such diseases in a natural way without any side effects.

He went on to say that an education system, research studies, treatment methodology, yoga is needed for this purpose. Naturopathy Yoga Kendra Model Clinic scheme has been established for easy access to the people to get treatment. During the CODISSIA expo in Coimbatore in 2019, this was accepted as a policy decision wherein it got formulated. For the past three years, several research studies were conducted and executed the project.

Under the guidance of Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), he said that this project is being implemented as a pilot project in Tamil Nadu through Indian Naturopathy Practitioners Association. Education and Industries Federation has also joined in this mega exercise in conducting research studies and development with the support of Indian Management Association.

Naturopathy yoga helps in treating mental stress, health related ailments in a natural way using yoga. While preserving the traditional medical methods, a start-up will be established to manufacture natural medicines which will also provide job opportunities.

Bharathiar University Human Resources department director Prof N R Suresh Babu, Shivanjali Trust trustee Umadevi, Voice of Sakthi president Lakshmi and trainer Dr Sonali Sinha were present at the press briefing.