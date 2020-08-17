  • Download mobile app
17 Aug 2020
Coimbatore

TASMAC workers stage demo in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Seeking to implement the 14-point charter of demands, including rs.50 lakh solatium to the families who die due to Covid-19, a group of TASMAC workers today staged a demonstration in the city.

Other demands include reduction in workload and an additional payment of rs.10,000 along with salary for working during pandemic.

They also demanded jobs to the kin of employees, who die during the pandemic and also carry out Coronavirus infection test twice a month.

Raising slogans in support of their demands, the workers said despite repeated protests, the management and State government were silent
on the issue.

