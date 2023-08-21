Tata Technologies joins the AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) partnership as a premium partner

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, 21st August 2023 – Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, announces it has joined AUTOSAR, a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies, as a premium partner. With more than 280 partners, including BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, GM, DaimlerChrysler, PSA, Toyota, Bosch, Siemens, Peugeot Citroën Automobiles S.A. and Continental AG, among others around the world, AUTOSAR aims to standardize the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of automotive system software development and integration.

The rapid advancement of software defined vehicles (SDVs) has amplified the complexity of automotive software in terms of functionality and architecture, leading to increased development costs and time for vehicle manufacturers. This growth is further compounded by the shift towards centralized electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures powered by high-performance computing units that handle mixed-critical safety applications. AUTOSAR plays a key role in addressing these challenges by providing standardization and a foundational framework.

We believe that Tata Technologies’ deep automotive domain knowledge and understanding of the physical and digital layers of product engineering in automotive enables it to develop safety critical automotive software with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. Through this partnership, Tata Technologies aims to collaborate with AUTOSAR in the development of new standards and software architecture for the future vehicle systems and will promote and facilitate the adoption of AUTOSAR standards globally.

Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to join the AUTOSAR Partnership. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to the automotive industry and enables us to work more closely with the other members to develop and implement open standards that aim to improve the efficiency of the development process, reduce costs and increase the overall quality of the vehicles. As Tata Technologies, we firmly believe in the value of one team with the customer, and through this collaboration, we also aim to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and drive progress in the automotive sector.”

“I am happy to see Tata Technologies join AUTOSAR as a premium partner. With their vast experience in the Automotive domain and expertise in both AUTOSAR Platforms, Tata Technologies will be contributing towards the development of new concepts and standards across these platforms” says Thomas Rüping, AUTOSAR Chairperson.