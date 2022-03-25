TB kills,kill TB

Covai Post Network

Department of Respiratory Medicine, PSG Institute of Medical sciences and Research(PSGIMSR) along with district TB center commemorated World Tuberculosis (TB) day on 24th March 2022. During this event, Professor Dr R Karthikeyan from the department of Respiratory Medicine highlighted the social responsibility of every individual to eliminate TB from our society.

This World TB day is observed to spread awareness about the harmful infectious disease TB, its social and economic consequences, and also to speed up efforts to end the TB epidemic globally. It has been seen that the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed the progress made in the fight to end TB. TB deaths in 2020 have increased for the first time. According to the WHO, approximately 4100 people die each day as a result of tuberculosis (TB), and approximately 28,000 people become ill as a result of this disease. Therefore, it is necessary to speed up the fight against this deadliest infectious disease. Since 2000, global efforts to combat TB have saved around 66 million lives.

This year’s theme of World TB Day 2022 is ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives.’

On this occasion, a public awareness rally was organized by PSG hospitals. The students and staffs from the PSG colleges of medicine, pharmacy, nursing and physiotherapy have participated in this event. This awareness rally covered residential areas like sowripalayam and GV residency. There were posters presentation and quiz competition held inside PSG health campus to raise awareness among health care workers and students.

More investment will save millions more lives, accelerating the end of the TB epidemic.

“Time to join hands. Time to bid TB Adieu”