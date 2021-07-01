  • Download mobile app
01 Jul 2021, Edition - 2179, Thursday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for emergency credit line guarantee scheme: FM Sitharaman
  • Govt to waive visa fee for first 5 lakh tourists visiting India once travel restrictions are eased: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Senior advisor to Pakistan PM Imran Khan, secretly visited Israel, met with Mossad chief
Travel

Coimbatore

Tea price for July

Covai Post Network

July 1, 2021

Share

Udhagamandalam: Dr.M.Balaji ,Executive Director,Tea Board,South has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Thursday stated that the District Average Green Leaf price for the month of July 2021 will be Rs.16.74.

It was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Tea Factories during June 2021.

All the Bought Leaf Tea Factories in the Nilgiris district have been asked to adhere to the price announced.

All the officers concerned of the Tea Board have been instructed to ensure that all the factories go by the fixed price and not pay anything lower.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿