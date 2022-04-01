  • Download mobile app
01 Apr 2022
Tea price for March

Radhakrishnan D

April 1, 2022

Udhagamandalam: Mr.C.P.Falguni Banerjee, Executive Director (In-charge),Tea Board, South has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Friday stated that the District Average Green Leaf price for March 2022 has been fixed as Rs.14.76.It was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Factories during March 2022.

All the Bought Leaf Factories in the Nilgiris district have been instructed to adhere to the price while settling the payments for Green Leaf from suppliers. All the officials concerned have been asked to ensure that no BLFs in their jurisdiction pay less than the amount stipulated.

