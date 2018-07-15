Teenager crushed to death as big tree falls

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A teenager boy was crushed to death, when a big tree fell on him near Fingerost in Udhagaandalam in nearby Njilgiris district, today.

The 18-year old Iman Augustine, along with his family members, was going to Church, when a large roadside tree fell on him, police said.

Though he, with serious injuries, along with a few others. who sustained minor injuries, were taken to the Government hospital, Iman died before reaching there.

Gudalur highway, including Pykara, Naduvattam, Fingerpost, resulting in disruption of vehicular traffic.

Fire and Rescue personnel, with the help of police and PWD department are on the job to clear the trees and traffic, police said.

Similarly, traffic was disrupted on Udhgamandalam-Kothagiri route, as a big tree fell across the road at Ottupattarai, police said.