Teenager seeks Collector’s help in getting admission

COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old boy has sought the District Collector’s help in getting admission for Grade X in a Corporation School.

In his petition to T.N. Hariharan, S. Deepak said he has been denied admission in Corporation School in PN Pudur. “I request you to help me in getting enrolled in the school,” he said.

According to Sasikumar, Deepak’s father, his son was issued a transfer certificate by a private school in Mullai Nagar near Vadavalli, where joined seven years ago. “He is struggling to get admission for tenth standard. The headmistress of Corporation School in PN Pudur has refused to give him admission. So we are here seeking the Collector’s help,” Sasikumar, working as as a clerk in Transport Department, said.

Asked why his son was issued a TC suddenly, Sasikumar said it was due to delay in paying the fee. “I had sought permission from the school authorities to pay the fee in monthly installments as paying it at one go was difficult for me. First the management agreed and allowed Deepak to attend classes. But after a week, the authorities called me and forced me to take the transfer certificate,” he said.

When contacted, Manivannan, Administrative Officer, RPM Vidyalaya (that had issued TC to Deepak) said only the parents had sought TC for their ward. “In fact, we had warned the student several times for indiscipline and even briefed the parents several times about the boy,” he said.