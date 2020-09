Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: As part of the measures to counter corruption,the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of the Nilgiris Police has asked the people to bring instances allegedly relating to corruption to its notice.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police,V and AC Ms.M.Subasini has in a press note issued here on Friday stated that the public can contact her on phone numbers 0423-2443962 or 94981 90735.

The Inspector of Police V and AC can be reached on phone number 94981 76712.