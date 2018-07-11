Temple idols stolen

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Miscreants broke open the Vetri Vinayagar Temple at Pioneer Nagar near Periyanaickenpalayam and escaped with idols on Tuesday night.

The burglary came to light when the temple priest opened the temple on Wednesday morning. The value of the idols is estimated to be around Rs. 50,000.

On information, Periyanaickenpalayam police rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigations. A case has been registered.