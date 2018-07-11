12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
- ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
- ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
- Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
- The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
- Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
- JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
- US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
- BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Temple idols stolen
Covai Post Network
July 11, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
COIMBATORE: Miscreants broke open the Vetri Vinayagar Temple at Pioneer Nagar near Periyanaickenpalayam and escaped with idols on Tuesday night.
The burglary came to light when the temple priest opened the temple on Wednesday morning. The value of the idols is estimated to be around Rs. 50,000.
On information, Periyanaickenpalayam police rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigations. A case has been registered.