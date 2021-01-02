Tension at Stalin’s gram Sabha in Coimbatore post woman being heckled

Covai Post Network

DMK leader MK Stalin has been holding gram sabhas in different parts of Tamil Nadu. In one session that was held in Coimbatore today, a woman who goes by the name Poongodi posted a question to the DMK leader asking why the gram sabhas are being held to which an agitated Stalin accused her of being sent by SP Velumani and asked her to leave.

The woman was also heckled by the cadres present and had to be escorted by police personnel. ADMK cadres later engaged in sloganeering and asked for Stalin to be attested. Tension prevailed in the area due to this incident.