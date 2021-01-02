  • Download mobile app
02 Jan 2021, Edition - 1999, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP’s victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people’s faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani
  • PM Modi flags off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, says it has strengthened small and marginal farmers
  • Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
Travel

Coimbatore

Tension at Stalin’s gram Sabha in Coimbatore post woman being heckled

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2021

Share

DMK leader MK Stalin has been holding gram sabhas in different parts of Tamil Nadu. In one session that was held in Coimbatore today, a woman who goes by the name Poongodi posted a question to the DMK leader asking why the gram sabhas are being held to which an agitated Stalin accused her of being sent by SP Velumani and asked her to leave.

The woman was also heckled by the cadres present and had to be escorted by police personnel. ADMK cadres later engaged in sloganeering and asked for Stalin to be attested. Tension prevailed in the area due to this incident.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿