Tension grips after octogenarian dislocates Ganesha idol

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Amid the controversy on the installation of Ganesha idols in public places, damage and dislocation of an 18 inch tall Ganesha idol made of cement, resulted in tension in Big Bazaar Road area in the city Thursday.

The residents in the area noticed the idol removed from the pedestal, resulting to damage and hearing about the incident, some pro-Hindu

activists rushed to the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, police said.

Police managed to disperse them on the assurance to bring them to book.

After monitoring the CCTV footage in the area, police found a person dislocating the idol, which was near the gate of the house around 0030 AM.

Upon inquiry, the 81-year old Rajappan said to have confessed that the he had removed the idol, which was creating problem for movement, they said.

However considering the age of the person he was let off with a caution not to indulge in such acts in future, they said.

Police also said that there was no valid permission to install the idol for worship on the roadside.