14 Dec 2020, Edition - 1980, Monday
Tension prevails as man tries to end life on police station premises

Covai Post Network

December 14, 2020

Tension prevailed on the premises of Podanur police station on Sunday as a 32-year-old man attempted to immolate self. Sowkath Ali, a resident of Vellalore and an autorickshaw driver by profession, was picked up by the police after he created nuisance, reportedly under the influence of alcohol on Sunday evening.

He was held at the Podanur police station and let off around 6 pm. Sowkath was asked to pay the fine for the offence and take back his vehicle on Monday, which was when he tried to immolate self, according to the cops’ version.

