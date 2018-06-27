  • Download mobile app

28 Jun 2018

  • US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
  • Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
  • The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
  • The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
  • Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
  • Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Terrorist outfits in TN will go if RSS, BJP wiped out, says: Kanimozhi

Covai Post Network

June 27, 2018

Coimbatore : The reported so-called terror organisations in Tamil Nadu would ‘fade away’ once RSS and BJP went, DMK leaser Kanimozhi, MP, said today.

“Definitely, if RSS and BJP are gone, all other existing terrorist organisations will also go,” Kanimozhi told reporters on specific question about the claims by BJP state resident Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan about the presence of terrorist orgnisations in the State.

About the present Government in Tamil Nadu, she said, “AIADMK is a party contradiction personified. Those who were blaming each other some two days ago were now now working together. A Minister is talking about the money looted by Jayalalithaa on a public platform. This is the contradiction in the party.”

On the Salem-Chennai eight-lane project, Kanimozhi said without preparing the basic feasibility report, the Government had started it. Without consulting farmers and villagers, the Government waa functioning like a dictator, she alleged.

About people in the area not coming to protest against the project, she said that it was out of fear of being branding as anti-socials or attacks like the one happened in Tuticorin, Kanimozhi said. The incident in Tuticorin was a drama enacted to create fear among the people, which ended in claiming 13 lives.

