Testing of EVMs: Officials plan to conduct sample recording

Electronic voting machines were brought to Coimbatore last month from the state of Maharashtra. Of these, 6,940 were pilot engines, 5,670 were control engines and 6,330 were VVIP engines. All these machines are being kept in the office of the Deputy Director of the District Health Department and the verification work is underway. Officials have come to Coimbatore for this. It is being tested whether the party symbols on the ballot machines are working properly.

Election officials plan to select 5 per cent of the total electronic voting machines in Coimbatore and conduct sample voting.

District election officials said, “During this type of recording, the machines are checked for proper operation. We will also look into whether the VVIP machines provide acknowledgement slip for the button press, the total number of votes and the correct number of acknowledgement slips,” they said.