Coimbatore : Textile and clothing articles, worth over Rs.50,000 were found stolen from a moving lorry coming from Erode before it reached the city.

The goods were to be delivered to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and the driver checked his vehicle at a checkpost in Karumathampatti on the outskirts.

To his surprise, he found the tarpaulin was torn and the ropes loosened and four bundles of clothing items missing, police said.

Based on the complaint, police are investigating.