Textile industry captains meet commerce secretary

Coimbatore, Mar 4 : Captains of textile industry in the region Wednesday met Union Commerce Secretary, Anup Wadhawan and discussed various export related issues like Anti dumping duty on Viscose Fibre, extension Interest Equalization Scheme to large Corporates and logistics issue.

Wadhawan participated in an interactive meeting held at nearby Tirupur during which issues including Free Trade Agreement with European Union, USA, Canada, Australia and other countries and also MSME Category

Classification to be based on the turnover, recent bill placed in parliament on contract labour, Tirupur Exporters Association President, Raja M Shanmugham said in a release here.

A representation to the issue faced by the industry was submitted, he said. Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman, A Shaktivel and Regional Chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisation, Israr Ahmed

were among those present at the meeting, the release said.