Textile minister’s attention brought on merger of textile institute      

Coimbatore : CPIM MP, P R Natarajan, representing Coimbatore, Sunday urged union textile minister, Smriti Irani to take up the issue on demand of merger of Sardar Vallabhai Patel Institute of Textile Management here with Central University of Tamil Nadu Thiruvarur.

In a letter to Smriti Irani, Natarajan said that the Institute has signed a MoU with the University, which is offering B.Sc- Textile 2 years full time Post graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and MBA courses for

various streams connected with the Textile Industry from 2016-17.

The Institute administration had assured that it will be merged with the University which is promoting textiles related courses.

After passing an exam, conducted by the varsity, the students get admission in the Institute, with the expectation that the fee structure will be reduced and the Degree certificate would be a merit for future employment opportunities.

However, the issue of merger was not materialised as assured by the management and the students representative were not given an opportunity to meet the Textiles secretary to know the status of merger.

Despite aggrieved students boycotting the classes for two weeks to show their protest, the management was not ready to meet and clarify the position, but sent letters that the merger stood cancelled.

The institute, which is having international standard of textile education is said to be closed and converted as an Advanced Textile Research Centre by stopping the present admission for UG/PG courses .

With the future of existing students at stake as the certificates issued by the closed Institution would be treated as sub standard college and it will not be useful for getting employments.

As Textiles minsitry was very much interested in promoting the textile Industry through several programmes and textile related studies, closing

of the only college which is offering textile related courses in Tamil Nadu have no rationale, Natarajan said.

Coinsidering the seriousness of the issue, Natarajan brought the issue of merger to the attention of Smriti Irani, so that the existence of the Institute and research Centre would be mutually beneficial both for the Textile Industry and society in large.