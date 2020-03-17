Thailand tourist tested negative for corona in Coimbatore, dies of kidney failure

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A tourist from Thailand, who tested negative for Corona virus, died in the early hours of Tuesday in the Government Hospital here due to kidney failure.

The tourist, Dan was part of seven member team, who had come for pilgrimage ten days ago and visited various spots, including places of worship.

As the team was to leave for Chennai, his companions noticed Dan was suffering from severe cold and cough in nearby Erode.

On checking at Air Port here, Dan, with symptoms of Corona Virus was taken and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on March 15.

His blood samples and sputum were sent for testing to Chennai and reports received Monday night tested negative.

However, 40-year old Dan died Tuesday morning in the isolated ward.

According to senior hospital sources, Dan was a diabetic and the death was due to kidney failure and undergoing dialysis.

The body will be sent to his native place through Embassy after postmortem, the sources said.

Meanwhile, two women, a 58-year old estate worker from Valparai and 22-year old woman from Pollachi have been admitted to the hospital with suspected symptoms of corona virus.

The estate worker had gone to Kollam in Kerala and had returned two days ago. As she suffered from fever, she was taken to Valparai government hospital, from where she was brought and admitted to the special ward of Government hospital here.

In the second case, the 22-year old woman had returned to Pollachi from Hyderabad and was suffering from throat pain and fever Monday.

The government hospital in Pollachi diagnosed with suspected symptom of corona virus and referred to the Government Hospital here.

The blood samples and swab of both the women have been sent to Chennai for testing, the sources said.