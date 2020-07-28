The district crosses 4,000 mark

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Covid-19 positive cases in the district crossed 4,000 mark, with 273 persons testing positive today.

The total reached 4,052, showing a continuous increase of the cases for the last 15 days.

Of the total, 2,422 have been discharged and 1,581 on treatment with 44 deaths in the district.

In Erode 11 fresh cases were reported taking the total to 656 of which 452 were discharged and 192 under treatment, with eight deaths.

Salem reported 120 fresh cases taking the tally to 3,309 of which 2,248 were discharged and 1,034 are undergoing treatment while 27 deaths have been recorded so far.

Tirupur also has 18 new cases today, taking the tally to 757 of which 443 were discharged and 306 under treatment, with 8 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, a Special Sub Inspector in Podanur police station in the city tested positive today, following which the station was closed for fumigation.

Other seven cops attached to the station have been asked to undergo tests for the disease.