09 Nov 2019, Edition - 1579, Saturday
Coimbatore

The ‘generous’ ATM on Bengaluru highway

Covai Post Network

November 8, 2019

Coimbatore : Pleasant surprise was in store for customers of an ATM belonging to State Bank of India near Salem, for more than three hours on Thursday evening, when the customers found Rs. 500 coming out of the counter instead of Rs.200.

A customer who withdrew Rs.200 was surprised to see Rs. 500 coming out from the ATM at Panapatti near Omalur in Salem around 5 PM Thursday and out of joy he informed his friends and relatives who rushed to the spot and successfully tried their luck, police said.

The problem was the statement was recording the withdrawal of Rs.200, they said adding that since ATM was on Bengaluru highway, usually there was crowd on normal days till night..

The process went on for some hours and on information SBI authorities arrived at the place and closed the shutters after informing technicians, who set right the problem in the early hours, they said.

They suspect that the contractors, who filled the cash in ATMs might have by mistake exchanged the denomination rack. There was no proper estimate

﻿