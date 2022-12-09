The Hinduja Group backed unicorn, MindMaze, expands its operations in India and US market

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : – MindMaze, the Hinduja Group backed Unicorn, founded by a neuroscientist of Indian origin, is a global pioneer in the development of AI-driven neurotechnology is expanding its operations in US and India. MindMaze technology is deployed at more than 130 top medical centres across the world. In India, it is deployed in more than a dozen institutions including the apex government hospital AIIMS, New Delhi through wholly owned subsidiary, Mindmaze India.

To deepen its presence in the US market it has partnered with Vibra Healthcare of the US, a leader in post-acute hospital patient care, to deploy MindMaze’s digital health technology platforms (MindPod® and MindMotion®GO) in-clinic and at-home for patients within select Vibra hospitals. Vibra Healthcare operates in over 90 specialty hospitals as well as transitional care units/facilities across 19 states in the US. Nearly 100 million Americans are afflicted by a neurological disease.

“MindMaze is committed to redefining neuro recovery across the continuum of care through the development of evidence-driven solutions for patients with serious neurological conditions,” said Dr. Tej Tadi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of MindMaze. “We are focused on providing clinicians with powerful, digitally-enabled, cutting-edge tools, while also empowering patients and their families with easy-to-use, engaging and accessible solutions. In Vibra, we have found a world-class partner with both the commitment and true capability to deliver a step-change in brain health as well as meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.”

MindMaze delivers novel software-based interventions and assessments for neurological diseases like Stroke/ Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, and Parkinsons’ disease, etc. as well as capabilities that monitor and measure patient function during the long-term management of chronic diseases. The use of game-based digital therapies makes rehabilitation more engaging with vastly improved outcomes over traditional/current protocols (for example – some patients who were wheelchair-bound and struggling to regain mobility are now walking and leading (near) normal lives thanks to MindMaze.

”MindMaze has impressed our team not just with the power of their technological capabilities, but also with their experience in deploying real-world care pathways for patients with Stroke and other neurological conditions in countries around the world.” said Brad Hollinger, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vibra Healthcare