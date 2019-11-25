Third Eye: City under vigilance of 9,000 cameras

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Nov 25 : With 9,000 CCTV cameras installed, the entire city is connected to Google maps, claimed to be first in Tamil Nadu.

Considered as Third Eye, these CCTV cameras played an important role in checking the criminal activities and also ensuring safety, City Police Commissioner, Sumi Saran said here.

Speaking after inaugurating 73 cameras at Ramanathapuram area he said that with the cooperation of the general public the department can reduce the crime rates drastically.With the help of cameras, the department is able to book 3,000 traffic violations every day and nearly 1.5 lakh cases are being investigated through

the images, he said.