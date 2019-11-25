  • Download mobile app
25 Nov 2019, Edition - 1595, Monday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Centre to release Rs 600 cr as interim relief for farmers in Maharashtra.
  • Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong alliance opportunistic; their govt unlikely to last beyond 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari
  • Process to form Sena-led govt in final stages: Uddhav to MLAs
Travel

Coimbatore

Third Eye: City under vigilance of 9,000 cameras

Covai Post Network

November 25, 2019

Coimbatore, Nov 25 : With 9,000 CCTV cameras installed, the entire city is connected to Google maps, claimed to be first in Tamil Nadu.

Considered as Third Eye, these CCTV cameras played an important role in checking the criminal activities and also ensuring safety, City Police Commissioner, Sumi Saran said here.

Speaking after inaugurating 73 cameras at Ramanathapuram area he said that with the cooperation of the general public the department can reduce the crime rates drastically.With the help of cameras, the department is able to book 3,000 traffic violations every day and nearly 1.5 lakh cases are being investigated through
the images, he said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿