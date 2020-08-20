Threat to wildlife from waste, Collector inspects site

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: An old stone quarry at Masinagudy near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) was inspected on Thursday, following a complaint that it was being used as a dump yard for various kinds of waste.

While the complaint was routed through the National Green Tribunal, the inspection was carried out by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya. At the end of the inspection, she said that the complainant had alleged that the quarry was being used to dump waste as a result of which wild animals were being affected.

Stating that the inspection had been conducted with the help of a committee headed by herself and comprising the Field Director,MTR Mr.Srinivas R Reddy,Deputy Director,MTR Mr.Srikanth,Pollution Control Officer Mr.Livingston and Municipal Commissioner, Ooty Ms.Saraswathy, she said that it had been asked to prepare a report and submit it through the Revenue and Forest departments. Based on it a report would be submitted to the National Green Tribunal.

She asked the officials to create awareness among the people of Masinagudy and surroundings about the need to segregate waste at source.