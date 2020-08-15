Three accused in Srilankan don case return to judicial custody

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here Saturday refused the CBCID plea to extend the custody of three accused in the mysterious death of Sri Lankan underworld don Angoda Lokka, who died here on July three.

The Court had given three days custody to CBCID for interrogation and the accused were produced before the Magistrate, P Srikumar (in-charge) this afternoon.

The investigating agency has requested to extend the custody for another three days, which however was rejected by the Court and ordered to remand them back to judicial custody.

Accordingly, Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji will be taken to Puzhal in Chennai, the lawyer Sivakami Sundari at Central Jail here and another accused Dyaneswaran at Pollalchi sub-jail.

The trio were arrested in connection with allegedly fabricating documents to get an Aadhar card to Lokka in the name of Pradeep Singh, who was reportedly staying here for the last two years.

The issue came to light, when Lokka died of cardiac arrest on July three and the body taken to Madurai and cremated the next day, after postmortem.

CBCID, which has taken over the probe, is investigating the case on two issues whether the dead was really Lokka and the forging of the documents.