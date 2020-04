Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons were arrested for illegally brewing arrack near a temple at Teethipalayam on the outskirts today.

Based on a tip off, the prohibition wing of police carried out a raid in the area, coming under Perur and found three persons brewing the illicit liquor.

Police arrested Senthilkumar, Saravanakaumar and Nagaraj and seized more than 10 litres of brew, including spirit and sugar.