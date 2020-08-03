Three arrested for helping Sri Lanka gangster stay illegally in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city police have arrested three persons on charges of producing false documents to help a Sri Lankan gangster

Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who reportedly died in the city and the body cremated in Madurai in July first week.

The issue came to light, when the persons approached police to shift the body after postmortem to Madurai for cremation.

Based on this, police carried out investigation and found that a man from nearby Tirupur and a woman from Madurai assisted Lokka and a woman from Sri Lanka, Amani Thanji helped fabricate documents to help their illegal stay

in the city, a police release said Monday.

Police arrested one Sivakami Sundari of Madurai, Dyaneswaran of Erode and Amani on Sunday night , following information that Lokka stayed in India as Pradeep Singh and managed to get Aadhaar card in that name, as an Indian

citizen, it said.

Sundari had approached the Peelamedu police in the city on July 4 to take the body of Singh, who died of heart attack the previous day.

Police who checked the Aadhar card found it was obtained through forged documents and the dead was Sri Lankan criminal Lokka, who was staying

with Amani and further investigation revealed that Sundari and Dyaneswaran forged several documents for Lokka and Amani.

Further investigation revealed that Amani had taken Lokka to a private hospital on July 3 where he was declared brought dead and the postmortem was carried out the next day at Government Hospital and taken to Madurai and cremated.

Police arrested three persons and registered cases under various sections including criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents.

Since Lokka was wanted in Sri Lanika various criminal offences and killings in gang rivalry, a detailed investigation is on for his illegal

stay along with the woman in the city and also the cause for the death as the viscera was sent

for examination.

The Sri Lankan media has reported that Lokka was poisonheded to death in India, following which the Srilankan police has approached the city police for further information.