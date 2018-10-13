13 Oct 2018, Edition - 1187, Saturday
- ‘Me Too’ strikes cricket: Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO, accused of sexual harassment
- Four people have been injured in a low-intensity blast in near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati
- At least eight climbers have died on Nepal’s Mount Gurja after their camp was devastated by a violent snowstorm, officials said
Three arrested for peddling cannabis
The Annur Police on Thursday morning arrested G. Kamalasanth Biswal (35) of Karuvalur Road, Annur, near a shop in Manickampalayam and seized 400gm ganja.
The Alandurai Police on Thursday afternoon arrested K. Lachumanan (65) and S. Neelan (50) of Vadivelampalayam on charges of peddling ganja and seized 400 gm ganja and Rs. 250. The police have registered cases in this connection.