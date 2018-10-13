  • Download mobile app

13 Oct 2018

Three arrested for peddling cannabis

Covai Post Network

October 13, 2018

The Annur Police on Thursday morning arrested G. Kamalasanth Biswal (35) of Karuvalur Road, Annur, near a shop in Manickampalayam and seized 400gm ganja.

The Alandurai Police on Thursday afternoon arrested K. Lachumanan (65) and S. Neelan (50) of Vadivelampalayam on charges of peddling ganja and seized 400 gm ganja and Rs. 250. The police have registered cases in this connection.

