Three Coimbatore students gallop to glory at horse riding contest in Germany

Coimbatore : Three young students from the city won prizes for their performance during an International Show Jumping Event held recently in Germany.

While Ashwin Vasu bagged the sixth pot, Kailash Thirumurthi was next and Dharanish’s performance was appreciated by judges, Saravanan of Alexander Club, who had trained the lads in the age group of 10-14 years, told reporters here.

The boys made the country proud by winning the prizes and certificates, since there were nearly 120 participants from different countries, he said. This was the first time that the boys were riding in an international race on horses used in Olympics,he said.

Club owner Balaji said horse riding was fast finding an increasing number of participants in the country. Earlier training centres were confined to big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, but now smaller cities like Coimbatore were also producing champions, he said With 46 trainees in the club, the prize-winners would be trained to compete in the coming Asian Games and Olympics, Balaji added.