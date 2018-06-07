  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Travel

Coimbatore

Three Coimbatore students gallop to glory at horse riding contest in Germany

Covai Post Network

June 7, 2018

Coimbatore : Three young students from the city won prizes for their performance during an International Show Jumping Event held recently in Germany.

While Ashwin Vasu bagged the sixth pot, Kailash Thirumurthi was next and Dharanish’s performance was appreciated by judges, Saravanan of Alexander Club, who had trained the lads in the age group of 10-14 years, told reporters here.

ALSO READ : Scrap dealing turns money-spinner in Coimbatore

The boys made the country proud by winning the prizes and certificates, since there were nearly 120 participants from different countries, he said. This was the first time that the boys were riding in an international race on horses used in Olympics,he said.

Club owner Balaji said horse riding was fast finding an increasing number of participants in the country. Earlier training centres were confined to big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, but now smaller cities like Coimbatore were also producing champions, he said With 46 trainees in the club, the prize-winners would be trained to compete in the coming Asian Games and Olympics, Balaji added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿