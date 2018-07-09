10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
- The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
- Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
- NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
- A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
- According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
- Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
- AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Three-day awareness campaign on child sex abuse inaugurated
Covai Post Network
July 9, 2018
COIMBATORE: A three-day awareness campaign on POSCO Act and child abuse was inaugurated here on Monday.
Organised by the Social Welfare Department and Integrated Child Protection Scheme, the campaign aims to spread awareness among the people, especially children, about the increasing sexual abuse against minors. It will also explain about POSCO Act and Child rights, said an official release.
Several plays, concerts and other cultural events will be conducted during the three-day programme. Team members will visit six schools and two colleges Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and Sirumugai as a part of the awareness campaign.
Earlier, the campaign was inaugurated at the District Collectorate.