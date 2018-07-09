Three-day awareness campaign on child sex abuse inaugurated

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A three-day awareness campaign on POSCO Act and child abuse was inaugurated here on Monday.

Organised by the Social Welfare Department and Integrated Child Protection Scheme, the campaign aims to spread awareness among the people, especially children, about the increasing sexual abuse against minors. It will also explain about POSCO Act and Child rights, said an official release.

Several plays, concerts and other cultural events will be conducted during the three-day programme. Team members will visit six schools and two colleges Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and Sirumugai as a part of the awareness campaign.

Earlier, the campaign was inaugurated at the District Collectorate.