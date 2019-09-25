Three-day wedding expo from Sept 27

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A three-day Wedding expo will be held here from September 27.

Claimed to be South India’s largest wedding expo “Wedding Today” will showcase wedding planners and decorators, fashion and lifestyle, flowers, gems and jewellery, beauty and cosmetics, matrimonial bureaus, cards and photographers and caterers in 100 stalls, the project Chairman, Rajan of The Event Managers Association (TEMA) told reporters here today.

The last year the expo generated a business of rs.100 crore and it was expected to double the business this edition, he said.

Similarly, the first edition witnessed over 10,000 footfalls, which will double this time, he pointed out.