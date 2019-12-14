  • Download mobile app
14 Dec 2019
Three electrocuted after stepping on live wire in Nilgiris.

Covai Post Network

December 14, 2019

Ooty, Dec 14 : Three persons, including a woman,were electrocuted when they stepped on a snapped live electric wire in a farm in Kodasalai village, about 15 kms from here, in Nilgiris District.

According to police, Maniyammal, Balakrishnan and Kumar, were checking the wire connected to the motor and accidentally came into contact with a snapped wire.

Hearing the screams and sudden power cut, neighrbours ran to the farm and took them to the government hospital heHowever, all the three were declared brought dead, police said.

