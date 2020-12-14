  • Download mobile app
14 Dec 2020
Coimbatore

Three held for stealing from garment company

Covai Post Network

December 14, 2020

Three men were arrested by the Tiruppur city police on Saturday on charges of stealing items worth Rs 1.75 lakh from a garment company. R Harikrishnan (20), M Gowtham (28) and P Rajesh (34) allegedly stole sewing thread weighing around 3,300 kg, garments weighing 400 kg and a CCTV recorder from a company at Kamaraj Nagar on December 3, according to the cops.

The garment company’s owner, Sivakumar had recently sold some of his equipment to the accused for Rs 8.5 lakh. While he was paid an advance of Rs 3 lakh, he was assured that the rest would be paid within two months. However, the trio later demanded the advance amount be returned, to which Sivakumar had replied that he will have to sell the equipment to repay the money. Following this, the items were allegedly stolen by the accused who later absconded, according to the police.

The Tiruppur North police registered a case against the trio on December 4 and a special team was formed to nab them. The three were arrested on Saturday and the stolen items were recovered from them. All three were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

